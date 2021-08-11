THE preferred bidder for the old Royal High School building in Edinburgh is set to be unveiled following a new bidding process.
The City of Edinburgh Council papers said its finance and resources committee is expected to receive a report seeking approval to appoint a preferred bidder in October.
It comes after plans for a luxury hotel on Calton Hill were ultimately rejected by the Scottish Government after a public inquiry.
The hotel plan for Thomas Hamilton’s 1825 Royal High School was put forward by developer Urbanist Hotels and Duddingston House Properties.
A separate proposal was put together by St Mary’s Music School to create a national music school and venue, backed by the Dunard Fund, a major benefactor of the Edinburgh International Festival.
The council put the property back on the open market a month ago.
New council papers to go before councillors on Thursday state: "Former Royal High School, Regent Road, Edinburgh. Following the decision by committee on January 21, 2021, the contract for the development of the hotel has been terminated.
"The property is currently on the market with offers invited for a long lease.
"It is expected that, following a closing date, a report seeking approval to appoint a preferred bidder will be presented to committee in October."
