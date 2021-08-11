HELLO and welcome to the Business Briefing on Wednesday, August 11, as the influence of the pandemic on commerce was highlighted as takeaway logistics company Deliveroo doubled the number of orders it received through its app in the first six months of the year.

The business said it took 148.8 million orders in the half, up from 74.5 million in the same period last year, and reported a doubling of gross transaction value, to nearly £3.4 billion.

Slightly better news for aviation with Heathrow recording its highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic, but the 1.5 million, or 74%, increase compared with the same month last year is still more than 80% below the figure for July 2019.

Also today, there is a new top team at a family-owned Scottish restaurant group, a date has been set for the confirmation of the preferred bidder for the former Royal High School in Edinburgh, and a Glasgow fintech hails a jobs hike despite pandemic pressures.

New top team at family-owned Scottish restaurant group

AN independently owned Scottish restaurant group has hailed the appointment of a new executive chef to oversee the food offering of its four Edinburgh venues, as well a new head chef, head pasta chef, and a general manager.

The Rocca Group – which owns The West Room, The Broughton, Rico’s on North Castle Street and Rico’s Pasta Bar within the Bonnie & Wild Scottish Marketplace – has promoted chef Paul Barber to lead its portfolio of restaurants in the capital city.

Mr Barber, originally from Manchester, has 20 years of experience in the industry, with stints at multiple award-winning restaurants and iconic Edinburgh hotels The Balmoral and The Scotsman on his CV.

He made the move to Scotland in 2004 to work for the Pieraccini family, owners of The Rocca Group, which also includes the award-winning Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews.

Mr Barber was head chef at both The West Room and The Broughton.

Joining Mr Barber as brand-new members of the team are chef Francesco Ascrizzi; a previous winner of pasta chef of the year who will take the position as head pasta chef at Rico’s and Rico’s Pasta Bar, Sébastien Weber; Rico’s general manager, who joins from Edinburgh’s own Waldorf Astoria – The Caledonian where he held the position of Food and Beverage Outlets Manager, and Iain Thomson completes the line up as the new head chef at Rico’s.

Mr Barber said: “It’s a brilliant time to be part of The Rocca Group with two new venues recently launched. Rico’s and Rico’s Pasta Bar both bring something different to the city centre and we’re so pleased with the feedback we have received so far.

“The benefits of working for a family owned, independent group is that we are given the freedom to use the ingredients and suppliers that we like – we already have great relationships with the likes of David Lowrie Fish Merchants for all of our seafood.

“It’s the consistency of these suppliers combined with the talent and ambition of our growing team which means we can deliver a quality experience, whether you visit Rico’s for dinner and drinks, or The Broughton for a Sunday roast, or The West Room for wine and cicchetti.”

Stefano Pieraccini, director of The Rocca Group, said: “My family has trusted Paul with our restaurants since 2004. He knows the values of our business and what it means to create an excellent experience for diners.

“Most recently, Paul has taken the offering of The Broughton to the next level and helped us to land our listing in the Michelin Guide for 2021 – that is no easy task especially when we spent much of the last year closed.

“He will be playing a huge role in the next exciting chapter of our story as a restaurant group. Rico’s and Rico’s Pasta Bar are very personal projects for me and I have no doubt Paul will rise to the occasion, take it in his stride and continue to do a fantastic job.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming some new faces to the Rocca Group, too, with the appointment of Francesco, Sébastien and Iain. All come with an incredible background in some of Edinburgh’s finest hospitality institutions. I am confident they will thrive in our venues and help to continue our tradition of great food paired with great service.”

The Rocca Group’s latest ventures include Rico’s; a new destination Italian restaurant which launched in July on North Castle Street, and Rico’s Pasta Bar; a pop-up version of the original restaurant which will be situated in Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace within the new St James Quarter.

Edinburgh Royal High School preferred bidder to be unveiled

The preferred bidder for the old Royal High School building in Edinburgh is set to be unveiled following a new bidding process.

The City of Edinburgh Council papers said its finance and resources committee is expected to receive a report seeking approval to appoint a preferred bidder in October.

Glasgow fintech creates jobs amid pandemic challenges

Trading technology firm Beeks Financial Cloud has said it is on course to record growth in revenues and profits in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The company, which is based on the outskirts of Glasgow, said it has experienced good levels of trading in the second half of the year, “notwithstanding the ongoing impact of Covid-19”.

