A PROPERTY in Aberdeen which traded as a hotel until falling into administration is to be given a new lease of life as student accommodation.
The former Bauhaus Hotel on Langstane Place is to be converted into 45 units of accommodation after plans were approved by Aberdeen City Council.
The property was sold by administrators RSM Restructuring Advisory, who were appointed to the hotel in July 2019, for an undisclosed sum from a guide price of £1.4 million.
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.