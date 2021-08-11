A PROPERTY in Aberdeen which traded as a hotel until falling into administration is to be given a new lease of life as student accommodation.

The former Bauhaus Hotel on Langstane Place is to be converted into 45 units of accommodation after plans were approved by Aberdeen City Council.

The property was sold by administrators RSM Restructuring Advisory, who were appointed to the hotel in July 2019, for an undisclosed sum from a guide price of £1.4 million.

More to follow.