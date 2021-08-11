PLANS have been lodged for a pilot net zero housing development in the Scottish capital.

Anderson Bell + Christie architects have been appointed by contractor CCG Scotland to develop proposals for the Granton site on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council.

The site is in the huge Granton Waterfront Development Framework area, which sets out the overall strategy for the development of the Granton area.

The mixed use development will comprise 75 new flats alongside three commercial units.

The former Granton railway station building sits next to the site.

Objectives include consideration of the Grade B listed former Granton railway station building located west of the development, a community focussed regeneration of the site and achieving net zero carbon sustainable design with renewable heating.

The planning statement says: “The site has also been identified as a pilot for the Edinburgh Home Demonstrator (EHD) Programme.

“The EHD aims to develop a new housing delivery model which, specifically a method of design, construction and delivery that is based on off-site construction and will deliver net zero carbon homes.

“The programme aims to streamline housing design and construction for both the benefit of the council’s house building programme as well as those of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal partners.

“The project represents a real opportunity for Edinburgh and its regional partners to address the barriers facing future delivery of the affordable housing.”

Former Aberdeen hotel sold for student accommodation

A property in Aberdeen which traded as a hotel until falling into administration is to be given a new lease of life as student accommodation.

The former Bauhaus Hotel on Langstane Place is to be converted into 45 units of accommodation after plans were approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Stuart Patrick: We must give young people a strong start

Opinion: How much have career prospects for the young been affected by the Covid-19 crisis?

Data from the International Labour Organisation found that young people across the world were much more likely to be made unemployed. In 2020 employment for those under 25 fell by 8.7% compared with 3.7% for those 25 or more. The differential impact was more severe in lower income countries.

If you have been forwarded this article and would like to sign up, or view our new range of newsletters, click below: