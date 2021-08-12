A HOTELIER whose bid to create a luxury hotel in the former Royal High School building in the Scottish capital was rejected has challenged a rival to "deliver what it has promised".

Taco van Heusden, of Urbanist Hotels, made the comments as it was revealed a preferred bidder for the site is expected to be unveiled following a new bidding process.

City of Edinburgh Council papers show that its finance and resources committee is expected to receive a report seeking approval to appoint a preferred bidder in October.

It comes after plans for a luxury hotel on Calton Hill were rejected by the Scottish Government after a public inquiry.

The hotel plan for Thomas Hamilton’s 1825 Royal High School was put forward by developer Urbanist Hotels and Duddingston House Properties.

Urbanist said its £75 million plan would create 250 full-time jobs directly and boost the local supply chain by bringing, while the music school said it would also generate ongoing economic contributions and "ease Edinburgh’s undersupply of performance space".

A separate £36.5m proposal was put together by a group including the St Mary’s Music School to create a national music school and venue, backed by the Dunard Fund, a major benefactor of the Edinburgh International Festival.

One of the impressions of the hotel.

The council put the property back on the open market a month ago, when it said: “The former Royal High School has been put on the open market by the City of Edinburgh Council for interested parties to submit development proposals in return for a long lease of the building.

“The council’s finance and resources committee agreed in January in a private session that the historic and iconic building on Calton Hill would be remarketed, signifying the start of a new chapter for the site which lies at the heart of Edinburgh’s original World Heritage Site.

“Any proposals need to ensure a sustainable long term future for the Royal High School, be of the highest architectural quality and take into account the conclusions drawn by the Scottish Ministers following the public inquiry.”

Following the nine-week public inquiry Scottish ministers refused planning permission for the hotel “in view of the proposals’ adverse effects on the historic environment”.

Taco van Heusden, of Urbanist, told The Herald: "It has been 50 years since the old Royal High School had a proper use and this magnificent building is more at risk than ever. It is now up to the Royal High School Preservation Trust to deliver, in line with the Reporters’ findings, what it has promised the citizens of Edinburgh all these years.

"The building urgently needs to get off the At Risk Register and ultimately the opponents of the hotel now have to show what they can do to safeguard this iconic building before it is too late.”

The RHSPT, steering the music school move, declined to comment at this stage.

Council papers to go before councillors today state: “Former Royal High School, Regent Road, Edinburgh. Following the decision by committee on January 21, 2021, the contract for the development of the hotel has been terminated.

“The property is currently on the market with offers invited for a long lease.

“It is expected that, following a closing date, a report seeking approval to appoint a preferred bidder will be presented to committee in October.”