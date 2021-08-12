By Ian McConnell

A FACTORY producing “carbon-negative” insulation for homes and commercial properties is being set up in the Scottish Borders following a £3 million investment.

Sustainable construction materials business IndiNature plans to open its new Jedburgh manufacturing hub in summer next year and increase its workforce to 30, in the wake of the investment from the taxpayer-backed Scottish National Investment Bank. The investment follows backing for the business from 33 seed investors.

The company has developed a natural fibre insulation system called “IndiBreathe” using UK-grown hemp. This can be deployed in new and retrofit building projects.

SNIB’s investment will enable IndiNature to target domestic and international markets, with the building of its first factory. The investment unlocked grant funding of £803,000 from Zero Waste Scotland and £250,000 from South of Scotland Enterprise.

Eilidh Mactaggart, chief executive of SNIB, said: “The investment in IndiNature supports an innovative Scottish company to build its first factory and help to accelerate the transition of the construction industry to net zero. Decarbonisation of the industry is a critical element of Scotland’s journey to net zero.”

She added: “IndiNature’s innovative natural fibre insulation supports this journey in two clear ways – increasing energy efficiency of buildings and storing carbon within the insulating material itself.

“It was clear through working with IndiNature its products fundamentally supported the delivery of the bank’s missions. The bank’s patient capital can help the company to achieve its growth aspirations, with economic and environmental benefits for Scotland as a result.”

Scott Simpson, co-founder and chief executive of IndiNature, said: “It feels great that we can move forward to create local Borders jobs and make insulation on scale in Scotland – insulation that’s good for people’s health and the planet.”

He added: “The demand for local, natural alternatives in construction is increasing. At IndiNature, we love using crops from UK farmers – it’s so critical the world moves faster toward what’s known as the circular bio-economy by using plants in products, to reduce waste and naturally capture carbon. The fossil fuel era has to end – we can replace it with traditional natural materials and new cleantech innovations.”

Iain Gulland, chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said: “IndiNature’s natural fibre insulation products put less strain on the planet’s resources, and they absorb more carbon than the emissions produced to manufacture them. Plus, the natural insulation can be recycled and given a second life.”