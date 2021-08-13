By Scott Wright
HOTEL giant Hilton has revealed it has 150 openings for staff across its portfolio in Scotland.
The company is currently recruiting for employees for its hotels in Dunblane, Edinburgh and Dundee, as part of a wider drive to hire 1,400 people across the UK.
Hilton said the recruitment push comes amid pent-up demand for staycations from UK consumers.
In Scotland, where the company has nearly 20 hotels, Hilton is recruiting for a range of full and part-time roles. Openings for beauty spa therapists, bartenders and housekeepers are among the posts available.
Julie Baker, vice president of operations at Hilton for UK and Ireland, said: “Whether you’re looking for better flexibility, career progression or want to embrace something completely new, a career at Hilton can offer a real world of opportunity.
“Our team members sit at the very heart of our business, so we’re focussed on creating the best environment where our team members can truly thrive.”
The company said it will be hosting a recruitment opening day at the Hilton Glasgow on Friday August 20.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.