Engineering giant Wood said it secured more than 30 separate contracts for hydrogen projects in the first half of this year as it continues efforts to increase its presence in the renewable energy market.

Aberdeen-based Wood said it also expects further growth in this area as approximately $600 million (£434m) of potential hydrogen projects upon which it could bid are due to come through in the “medium term”. Andrew Stewart, president of strategy and development, described the market as having strong momentum.

“Team Wood has over 60 years’ experience across the value chain from project development support through to proprietary hydrogen technology, modular equipment and engineering, procurement and construction delivery,” he said. “We have the best engineers in the world with deep domain expertise in this field and continue to invest in our technology to remain industry-leading.”

Among the new contracts is a three-year engineering framework agreement signed with Norway’s NEL Hydrogen, under which the partners will develop and build large-scale green renewable hydrogen projects around the globe. Green hydrogen is produced through the electrolysis of water to split its component hydrogen and oxygen atoms.

Wood’s technology is also being used in South America’s first advanced biofuels project, where efforts are underway to produce up to 20,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel and jet fuel at the Omega Green facility in Paraguay.

The company is also working with ADNOC on a world-scale blue ammonia production facility in Abu Dhabi to drive the development of hydrogen in the Middle East. Blue hydrogen is produced from natural gas, with the carbon emissions captured before they reach the atmosphere.

Wood is seeking to reduce its reliance on the oil services work upon which the company was built. It underlined its commitment to this at the end of last month when it announced the appointment of Josh Carmichael to the newly-created role of vice president of hydrogen.

“As the world’s population increases the demand for clean, affordable and reliable energy is unrelenting,” Mr Stewart added. “Together with our clients, we’re unlocking hydrogen at pace and at an industrial scale as one of the mission-critical pathways to a more sustainable future.”