TC BioPharm has received the fifth ranking for female led companies in the United Kingdom in a report by JP Morgan Private Bank.

The study looked at 33,000 high growth businesses, of which 6,085 were female led or founded, ranking the top 200 of these firms based on growth metrics.

Edinburgh-based TC BioPharm has grown substantially since being founded by Angela Scott in 2014, under her leadership as chief operating officer the company has seen valuation increase in every investment round, culminating with a recent capitalisation of the company over £100m.

“This ranking is unexpected but very welcome,” said Ms Scott. “I’d like to acknowledge all my female colleagues at TC BioPharm.

“We continually hire the best candidates for the role and today roughly 60% of our employees are female; as a biotechnology company this ranking is impactful given the lack of women in STEM. I hope we can be an agent for change as we continue to expand both in Scotland and the United States.”

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and viral infections with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia.

Ms Scott also played a key role in the creation of the clone Dolly the Sheep and helped set up the UK's first in-man trials for stroke treatment.

Louise Macdonald: Now is the time to ‘do the work’ to tackle inequality

Opinion: While there are lots of lessons to learn from the pandemic, its disproportionate effect on ethnic minorities, marginalised communities and women has shone a light on inequality in our country, and highlighted how much work there is still to be done.

So, when it comes to taking action on this inequality, the catch all boardroom term “diversity” often fails to do justice to the scale of it. Too often it can be reduced to simplistic measures, or well-meaning but ultimately performative attempts to prove “we’re one of the good ones, honest.” Black or rainbow squares on Instagram are an important signifier of solidarity, but allies are the ones who turn up – every day.

Buyers sought for Scotland's original grand 'hydropathic' hotel

The Glenburn Hotel on the Isle of Bute, which was originally built as Scotland's first "hydropathic" hotel, has gone into administration having fallen victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stuart Robb and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of The Glenburn Hotel Limited which owns and operated the hotel overlooking Rothesay Bay. Originally built in 1843, the Glenburn opened as a classic grand seaside hotel in 1892 offering lavish holiday experiences to an affluent client base.

