The Glenburn Hotel on the Isle of Bute has gone into administration with the loss of all jobs after falling victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stuart Robb and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of The Glenburn Hotel Limited which owns and operated the hotel overlooking Rothesay Bay. Originally built in 1843, the Glenburn opened as a classic grand seaside hotel in 1892 offering lavish holiday experiences to an affluent client base.
Administrators are now seeking buyers for the property, which was refurbished in 2016.
