AUDITORS for Crieff Hydro Limited have highlighted a “material uncertainty” which “may cast significant doubt” on its ability to continue as a going concern, as chief executive Stephen Leckie declared a staff shortage was threatening the recovery of the hospitality industry.
The auditors’ warning comes in new accounts for the Perthshire-based group, which this week underline the devastating financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hospitality industry.
READ MORE: However, Mr Leckie declared the company was on track to return to profit in the current year, boosted by strong demand since restrictions began to ease in the spring.
New Argyll tourism chief offers solution to critical staff shortage
THE perception that jobs in tourism and hospitality are low-paid and involve long hours must be tackled if the current staff shortage is to be eased, a new industry leader for the west of Scotland has warned.
READ MORE: A combination of Brexit and the “pingdemic” has left the sector critically short of staff at its busiest time of the year, undermining efforts to make up for time lost due to lockdown restrictions in the last sixteen months.
Buyers sought for Scotland's original grand 'hydropathic' hotel
THE Glenburn Hotel on the Isle of Bute, which was originally built as Scotland's first "hydropathic" hotel, has gone into administration having fallen victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ MORE: Stuart Robb and Chad Griffin of FRP Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of The Glenburn Hotel Limited which owns and operated the hotel overlooking Rothesay Bay.
Standard Life owner notes value of Edinburgh pensions business
THE new owner of the Standard Life brand has hammered home its belief in the value of the name it bought from the Scottish financial services giant now known as abrdn.
READ MORE: Pensions heavyweight Phoenix Group acquired the brand in February from the former Standard Life Aberdeen, which decided to focus on investment management.
Sale of Edinburgh eco-packaging firm highlights its success
COMPOSTABLE packaging pioneer Joe Frankel has cemented his standing as one of Scotland’s most successful entrepreneurs of recent years by clinching a deal to sell the company he founded to a US corporation.
READ MORE: The sale of Edinburgh-based Vegware to Novolex looks likely to have valued at the firm at tens of millions of dollars.
£1m-plus price tag for Scottish estate with eight lochs
AN estate with eight lochs in north-west Scotland has been put on the market at offers over £1.1 million.
READ MORE: Strutt & Parker’s Inverness office has just launched the sale of the Morefield Estate at Ullapool.
Analysis, insight, opinion
Kristy Dorsey: Scottish economy rebounds, inflation a concern
Mark Williamson: SGN deal fuels energy market concerns
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Do not be fooled: Sunak did not rescue summer holidays
Scott Wright: The unexpected boom in Scottish hospitality property
Ian McConnell on Friday: Time to take off blinkers and deal with alarming crisis
Brian Donnelly: Sturgeon can't ignore CalMac ferry fiasco inquiry calls
Features
Monday Interview: New Orleans entrepreneur sees opportunity in Scotland
SME Focus: Yogurt maker finds the brave can turn their hands to anything
From the Briefing: New top team at family-owned Scottish restaurant group
