Independent biscuit manufacturer Border Biscuits has hailed a deal with Sainsbury’s it says will help it strengthen its foothold in the UK snack market.

The deal will see Border Biscuits more than double its presence across the supermarket giant’s main retail estate.

Border Biscuits said it enjoyed success over the past year with its first foray into the fast-growing chocolate biscuit bar category.

The independently run business is aiming to emulate the success of its Dark Chocolate Ginger Bars with two new bars joining the range; Milk Chocolate Ginger Bars and Dark Chocolate Ginger & Orange Bars.

Available first at Sainsbury’s stores nationwide, a new Snack Pack and Luxury Chocolate Sharing Pack will also debut on the supermarket’s shelves alongside eleven existing products as part of Border Biscuits’ ambitious growth strategy to increase market share.

It said £1million of investment has already boosted the firm’s Lanark manufacturing plant, enabling a run rate of up to 500 chocolate biscuit bars a minute.

Meanwhile, five new senior appointments were made earlier this year with former Cadbury, Tesco and Genius Foods heavyweights enlisted.

Alex Sano-Davies, head of grocery, at Border Biscuits, said: “With snack brands dominating new product development last year, our own innovation pipeline has been key in the expansion of this brilliant partnership with Sainsbury’s.

“Driven by the needs of modern consumers, the range further cements Border Biscuits as a genuine category innovator, while placing us one step closer to achieving our ambitious growth targets for 2021 and beyond.”

Ranking at number fifteen in the UK’s top twenty sweet biscuits category, the manufacturer’s Dark Chocolate Ginger biscuit is “officially the nation’s favourite chocolate covered ginger biscuit”.

Border Biscuits donates 10% of its profits each year to support local organisations and community projects through its charity, Border Biscuits Community Support.

New directorship for Baroness Ruth Davidson

Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been appointed as a director of Scottish food group Baxters.

The appointment of Baroness Davidson has been revealed today in a Companies House filing from WA Baxter & Sons (Holdings).

Property agent 'blown away' by popularity of lochside development

An “exclusive” 16-home development on the shores of Loch Fyne has been launched to market by Strutt & Parker, after the property agent sold the first 50 per cent of the houses “off plan” last week.

The first release of the 16-unit project at Strachur, which is being undertaken by residential development firm Detail, is due to be completed in early summer next year, with the remainder of the houses finished by the end of 2022.

