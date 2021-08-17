By Ian McConnell

FORMER Scottish Conservative leader Baroness Ruth Davidson has been appointed as a director of Scottish food group Baxters.

The appointment of Baroness Davidson was revealed yesterday in a Companies House filing from WA Baxter & Sons (Holdings).

The date of the appointment, which had not previously been announced, was July 28.

Baxters declined to comment on how much Baroness Davidson would be paid for the role, when asked by The Herald about the level of remuneration.

The Fochabers-based company, which has expanded in recent times through acquisitions, said that Baroness Davidson had been appointed as a non-executive director for a three-year term.

It declined to make any further comment on the former Scottish Conservative leader’s appointment. Baroness Davidson also declined to comment.

Baxters Food Group last December unveiled a second major acquisition in the US market.

The long-established soups and condiments maker announced then that it had sealed a deal to buy Truitt Bros Inc, a major contract manufacturer of shelf-stable, thermally processed foods.

Truitt, at the time of the deal, had annual revenues of around $100 million and more than 500 employees across two sites, at the company’s headquarters in Salem, Oregon, and in East Bernstadt, Kentucky.

The deal followed Baxters’ 2014 acquisition of Wornick, a US supplier of military rations.

Baxters also owns Fray Bentos.