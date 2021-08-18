By Scott Wright

SIR Tom Hunter’s Winchburgh Developments has unveiled two senior appointments as it prepares to deliver the final part of its masterplan for the new West Lothian village.

The project will ultimately deliver around 3,800 new homes, alongside schools, a new town centre, transport links and outdoor spaces, around the historic mining village of Winchburgh, seven miles from Edinburgh Airport.

As the developer prepares to work on the final stages, it announced the appointments yesterday of Paul Curran as commercial manager, and Allan Mason as technical manager.

Winchburgh Developments, part of Sir Tom’s West Coast Capital portfolio, said Mr Curran joins with more than 30 years’ experience in the construction sector, including a spell with Miller Homes. He worked most recently for Engie Regeneration.

Mr Mason arrives with more than 30 years of engineering experience in the property development industry, having held various roles with Miller and Cala Homes. Most recently he was technical director at Sweco, where for 13 years he worked on the development of the engineering strategy and design for the Winchburgh masterplan.

John Hamilton, chief executive of Winchburgh Developments, said: “There’s an incredible momentum about the project now with the marina recently filled, five housebuilders on site and a sixth about to be announced, green shoots in the new district park and a tree planting scheme taking root. It’s going to get even busier soon and I’m very pleased we’ve got the services of Paul and Allan to make the next period a huge success.”

Winchburgh Developments has been involved in the project for more than 10 years. Phase one, which saw the delivery of 588 new homes, the part-development of a new town centre and the expansion of local schools, was completed in 2018. The second phase, which will bring further major infrastructure investments, began in spring 2019.

West Coast agreed a joint venture with Cala in 2019, paving the way for the construction of 3,500 homes.