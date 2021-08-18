THE Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh has lodged a planning application for a sculpture by Kenny Hunter "to commemorate the staff and patients of the Covid crisis" in the Scottish capital.
The application relating to a bronze sculpture by Scottish artist Mr Hunter, known for public artworks like Citizen Firefighter in Glasgow, has the working title of "Your Next Breath".
The tribute would be life-size and designed to be interacted with by members of the public, according to papers lodged with City of Edinburgh Council.
The college said in the application: "The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh wishes to commemorate the staff and patients of the Covid crisis by creating a new sculpture at the entrance to the establishment next to the Playfair Hall.
"This would replace the existing Hinc Sanitas sculpture but has the same footprint.
“It would consist of four bronze, life-size human figures created by the renowned sculptor Kenny Hunter.
"The figures would be at ground level and the public would be expected to interact with the figures."
