A SCOTTISH restaurant group is set to open a new Italian eatery in Glasgow.

C&C Restaurant Group, which also has Cranside Kitchen, Rioja and Halloumi in its portfolio, said work is under way to transform the former Iberica site.

Interior design elements in the former bank building on the corner of St Vincent Street and Hope Street will include a teal and gold colour palette, marble, and wood and leather finishes.

Roberta's Neapolitan pizzas made in a wood fired oven and pasta dishes will feature. It will have 100 tables with main room and private room dining.

Toni Carbajosa director at C&C Restaurant Group, said: "Roberta's Glasgow will take a fresher approach to the traditional Italian Ristorantes and Trattorias that can be found throughout Glasgow.

"We'll have an extensive cocktail menu, wood fired pizzas, reinvigorating pasta dishes and sharing plates, the finest seafood and shellfish plus a dedicated aperitivo bar. Roberta's will be lively and gallus, mixing Italian style with a strong dose of modern Glasgow attitude."

Roberta's Glasgow is located at 140 St Vincent Street Glasgow and will open mid September.

