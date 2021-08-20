By Kristy Dorsey

Telecoms testing specialist Calnex Solutions said the Scottish company has continuing confidence in its ability to deliver growth following “strong trading and good order levels” in the first quarter of this financial year.

In a statement issued in advance of its annual general meeting, Calnex highlighted the “encouraging” levels of pre-orders for its enhanced Paragon-Neo platform which is due to launch later this year. The new functionality will support testing on next-generation 400G cloud infrastructure and the PAM4 coding scheme.

“This is a key technology development which is expected to be widely adopted, as organisations upgrade their network infrastructure to cope with the increasing amount of data as a result of the increase in cloud computing and evolution to 5G,” the company said.

“Additional recent product developments include the enhancement of our Field Sync platform with, what the board believes is, the unique ability to test 5G networks alongside the 3G and 4G support already available, increasing the attractiveness of the platform as telecoms operators look to maintaining their new 5G networks.”

Calnex added that while “cognisant” of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, the company has not yet experienced any negative impact on its ability to manufacture and ship products.

Headed by chief executive Tommy Cook, Linlithgow-based Calnex joined London’s AIM market in October of last year. In its first set of full-year results as a quoted company, covering the 12 months to the end of March 2021, it reported a 31 per cent increase in revenues to £18 million with profits up 22% at £3.6m.

Its testing equipment can measure synchronisation – how efficiently a network operator’s equipment is passing mobile connections from one station to the next – down to one billionth of a second. Across the breadth of hundreds of thousands of mobile devices covered by any single station, this degree of efficiency ensures maximum connection capacity with the fewest number of users dropping signal.

Shares in Calnex, which reaffirmed that full-year trading remains in line with current market expectations, closed 0.5p lower yesterday at 113.5p. They joined AIM priced at 48p each.