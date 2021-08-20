By Scott Wright

A CLYDEBANK-based energy company has teamed up with the University of Strathclyde to offer 100 paid internships to support young people through their studies.

The move comes amid concern among current and prospective students over the availability of part-time work, and is the latest illustration of Together Energy’s founding ethos to widen opportunities for young people.

The company, which has 360 staff in Clydebank, Warrington and Bristol, has already supported 83 students to gain part-time jobs during the pandemic. It said the new internships would give more students the confidence to embark on places at university in the knowledge they have income coming in.

Paul Richards, chief executive of Together Energy who founded the company in 2016, said: “I wouldn’t have been able to pay my way through my degree without part-time work in pubs, clubs and shops. A lack of

part-time hours should not be a barrier to entry to university.

“We are delighted to be recruiting such high-calibre staff via Strathclyde, and we believe this work experience will be valuable to the student. The staff we have brought into date from Strathclyde have been exceptional.”

David Hillier, executive dean of Strathclyde Business School, said: “We know that some potential and current students have been worried about the availability of part-time work during the pandemic, when hospitality in particular has been affected by restrictions. Our partnership with Together Energy is a great example of the fantastic support that exists.”

Last week, Together reported it had cut losses by around two-thirds to £4.2 million in the year ended October 31 despite the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Employers tell us that they value Strathclyde students in particular because of the innovative, collaborative and global outlook they gain during their studies. We are delighted that Together Energy has chosen to extend this programme to recruit a further 100 Strathclyde interns.”