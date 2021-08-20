By Ian McConnell
Glasgow-born healthy food takeaway business Sprigg is the first retailer to lease space at the redeveloped and renamed McLellan Works building on Sauchiehall Street.
The letting was announced yesterday by Bywater Properties, which has transformed the building at 274 Sauchiehall Street into a mixed-use development. A range of new office lettings have been secured for the building this summer.
Bywater said Sprigg had signed up to a long-term lease with street-level frontage, beside the main lobby. It added: “A Glasgow-born takeaway retailer with a focus on health and sustainability, Sprigg has developed a cult following after the opening of [its] original site on the city’s Ingram Street. Sprigg offers fresh ingredients in the form of salads, snacks and...drinks and this will be their second site in the city. With fit-out works expected to start in late August, opening is scheduled for late September/early October.”
Sprigg owner Tom McDermott said: “We are really excited about being able to expand our business at McLellan Works and were attracted by both the proximity to office customers...and the surrounding Sauchiehall Street regeneration area.”
