Housebuilder CALA's plans to build 60 homes south-west of Linlithgow have been approved by West Lothian Council, five years after it first revealed its intentions for the Preston Farm site.

Announcing the approval, the housebuilder said: "Extensive consultation with planners and the local community led to access for the site being carefully modified. CALA Homes has outlined a strict traffic management plan to ensure maximum possible safety around the development. It will also work with the council to assess a traffic order to improve road and pedestrian safety around nearby schools."

The development at Preston Farm, which is bordered by the Union Canal on its north-western boundary, will include of a mix of one, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, including cottage flats, terraced homes, and detached properties.

One-quarter of homes will be "designated as affordable", CALA said, and will be delivered for Dunedin Canmore Housing Association "at a later stage of the site’s development".

Derek Lawson, strategic land director with CALA Homes (East), said: “This approval is the result of effective engagement with the local community and that has been instrumental in shaping our proposals. Latterly, this has enabled us to work with neighbours to deliver major changes to the site access.

“Likewise, the West Lothian planning department has been consulted and kept closely informed at all stages. We’re looking forward to developing the site in the months ahead and providing a range of homes that become a positive addition to this area."

CALA noted the appproval "comes five years after the developer first signalled its intentions for the location", highlighting its view that this demonstrated the success of its "unwavering commitment to engage fully with all stakeholders in the due planning process".

It added: "Located a few hundred metres from both Linlithgow Academy and Linlithgow Primary School, the site is especially well-connected, with walking and cycle access to the town centre and to the countryside to the south, including to Beecraigs Country Park."

CALA said the site would "also deliver large amounts of communal green space", including 3,600 square metres of open space adjacent to Deanburn Road.

It added: "Extensive planting will see carefully-selected native trees and shrubs planted to promote birds, pollinating insects and cover for badgers."

Preston Farm follows other developments by CALA Homes in Linlithgow, the most recent of which was Queenswood, launched last summer. In 2017 at Linlithgow, CALA built The Oaks, which it describes as "an exclusive development of five homes".

Mr Lawson said: “It’s already clear this development will help meet a real need for new homes, as we’re receiving enquiries from prospective buyers. With a fair wind, we’re hopeful of starting on site later this year.”