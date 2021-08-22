FAMOUS Glasgow pub The Arlington has been bought by the financier who helped broker the deal that saved Celtic in the 1990s.
David Low has acquired the bar, which has traded continuously from its site on Woodlands Road since 1860, from John Lonergan. The value of the deal was not disclosed.
READ MORE: Mr Low, who helped broker Fergus McCann’s takeover of Celtic in 1994, said: “In this age of corporately-owned theme bars and faceless chains, The Arlington is a rarity – a traditional, community pub for real people and, with the exception of perhaps a few cosmetic touches, I intend to leave it as it is.”
Ruth Davidson appointed director of Scottish food group Baxters
FORMER Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been appointed as a director of Scottish food group Baxters.
READ MORE: The appointment of Baroness Davidson has been revealed today in a Companies House filing from WA Baxter & Sons (Holdings).
Scottish kerbside electric vehicle charging company funded for major expansion
A SCOTTISH energy company has received significant backing as it moves to roll out its kerbside charging points for electric vehicles.
READ MORE: Trojan Energy has secured a late seed round investment of £2.2 million to push forward its “flat-and-flush” on-street EV charging hubs – which it says is critical to allow options for people without driveways – and develop further commercial applications for its technology.
Clydebank energy firm to offer 100 paid internships for students
A CLYDEBANK-based energy company has teamed up with the University of Strathclyde to offer 100 paid internships to support young people through their studies.
READ MORE: The move comes amid concern among current and prospective students over the availability of part-time work, and is the latest illustration of Together Energy’s founding ethos to widen opportunities for young people.
Island hotel doubles capacity to meet staycation demand
AN ISLAND hotel overlooking the historic Highland Park distillery has doubled its capacity in a move that is expected to create new jobs in the local area.
READ MORE: The family-run Lynnfield Hotel in Orkney has completed a 10-room extension following a £400,000 funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.
Property agent 'blown away' by popularity of Scottish lochside development
AN “exclusive” 16-home development on the shores of Loch Fyne has been launched to market by Strutt & Parker, after the property agent sold the first 50 per cent of the houses “off plan” last week.
READ MORE: The first release of the 16-unit project at Strachur, which is being undertaken by residential development firm Detail, is due to be completed in early summer next year, with the remainder of the houses finished by the end of 2022.
