FAMOUS Glasgow pub The Arlington has been bought by the financier who helped broker the deal that saved Celtic in the 1990s.

David Low has acquired the bar, which has traded continuously from its site on Woodlands Road since 1860, from John Lonergan. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

READ MORE: Mr Low, who helped broker Fergus McCann’s takeover of Celtic in 1994, said: “In this age of corporately-owned theme bars and faceless chains, The Arlington is a rarity – a traditional, community pub for real people and, with the exception of perhaps a few cosmetic touches, I intend to leave it as it is.”

Ruth Davidson appointed director of Scottish food group Baxters

Baxters declined to comment on how much Baroness Davidson would be paid for the role, when asked by The Herald about the level of remuneration.

FORMER Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has been appointed as a director of Scottish food group Baxters.

READ MORE: The appointment of Baroness Davidson has been revealed today in a Companies House filing from WA Baxter & Sons (Holdings).

Scottish kerbside electric vehicle charging company funded for major expansion

The funding round was led by Scottish angel investors Equity Gap, and includes investment from Scottish Enterprise, SIS Ventures and Aberdeen-based investors Alba Equity.

A SCOTTISH energy company has received significant backing as it moves to roll out its kerbside charging points for electric vehicles.

READ MORE: Trojan Energy has secured a late seed round investment of £2.2 million to push forward its “flat-and-flush” on-street EV charging hubs – which it says is critical to allow options for people without driveways – and develop further commercial applications for its technology.

Clydebank energy firm to offer 100 paid internships for students

Paul Richards, founder, Together Energy

A CLYDEBANK-based energy company has teamed up with the University of Strathclyde to offer 100 paid internships to support young people through their studies.

READ MORE: The move comes amid concern among current and prospective students over the availability of part-time work, and is the latest illustration of Together Energy’s founding ethos to widen opportunities for young people.

Island hotel doubles capacity to meet staycation demand

The investment will ensure that the hotel is prepared for the upcoming staycation season as travel restrictions lift, creating up to five new jobs with additional reception, cleaning and service staff required to support increased guest numbers.

AN ISLAND hotel overlooking the historic Highland Park distillery has doubled its capacity in a move that is expected to create new jobs in the local area.

READ MORE: The family-run Lynnfield Hotel in Orkney has completed a 10-room extension following a £400,000 funding package from Royal Bank of Scotland.

Property agent 'blown away' by popularity of Scottish lochside development

The development comprises seven four-bedroom homes with double garages, a further seven three-bedroom homes with single garages, and two three-bedroom “upside-down” homes with roof terraces, ranging from fixed prices of £399,000 to £499,000.

AN “exclusive” 16-home development on the shores of Loch Fyne has been launched to market by Strutt & Parker, after the property agent sold the first 50 per cent of the houses “off plan” last week.

READ MORE: The first release of the 16-unit project at Strachur, which is being undertaken by residential development firm Detail, is due to be completed in early summer next year, with the remainder of the houses finished by the end of 2022.

