Lawyer Alastair Morrison has been appointed chairman of the board of the Centre for the Moving Image.

The parent organisation of Edinburgh International Film Festival, Filmhouse, Edinburgh and Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen said Mr Morrison brings significant experience in strategy development and organisational growth and is currently partner and head of client strategy with Pinsent Masons.

He is said to be "highly influential and known industry-wide for his approach to innovation", and his ability to challenge and mobilise others to think differently.

In 2019 he was recognised by the Financial Times Innovative Lawyer Awards Europe as the "Most Innovative Lawyer in Europe".

Mr Morrison is also a frequent speaker on sustainability and what the legal industry can do to be more active in the climate change agenda.

He recently called on the legal industry to unite to pledge a million hours to help prevent climate change and reduce biodiversity loss.

Mr Morrison said: “I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity to chair CMI at such an exciting and important stage of its development. I look forward to working with the CEO, Ken Hay, the rest of the CMI team, and my fellow trustees over the coming years to realise the undoubted potential of CMI and its contribution to Scotland.”

Atholl Duncan, chair of the appointment panel, said: “The board enthusiastically welcomes Alastair Morrison as its new chair. Alastair brings a wealth of experience to bring to the CMI and its work. We are very much looking forward to him joining us.”

The Centre for the Moving Image is a company limited by guarantee with charitable status.

Energy giant creates 135 green jobs for Scotland

ScottishPower has revealed plans to create 152 “green jobs”, 135 of them in central and southern Scotland.

The Glasgow-based company, owned by Iberdrola of Spain, said the “jobs will be at the forefront of the transformation of the electricity network in the region and vital to delivering net zero”.

Scottish craft brewer launches beer priced at £25 per bottle

Edinburgh's Innis & Gunn has unveiled a limited-edition beer that has been six years in the making, the longest the brewer has matured any beer to date.

Headed by master brewer Dougal Gunn Sharp, Innis & Gunn originally laid its Vintage edition down to mature back in 2015.

