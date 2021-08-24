Castore, the Rangers kit supplier, is to open a new store in Glasgow city centre.

The 2,000 sq ft site at 133 Buchanan Street sees Castore set up its first own brand store in the city. This is in addition to Castore’s partnership store at Rangers FC.

The British brand is set to open in Glasgow in early September and will see the creation of 20 new jobs.

The premium retail location was selected "to align with Castore’s high quality products", with neighbours including leading brands such as Nike and House of Fraser.

It will feature a tailored in store design and fit out, to reflect the "Better Never Stops" ethos of the brand.

The fast-growing sportswear retailer will offer a range of new and exclusive Castore products at the site including the Technical Lifestyle Collection and Garcia Capsule Collection, as well as a range of exclusive Rangers FC product launches.

Castore was founded in 2015 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon and challenges the likes of Nike and Adidas through its performance wear fabrics, which are guided by science and engineering expertise.

Castore currently has partnerships with world leading sporting legends and teams including Sir Andy Murray, England Rugby Union Captain Owen Farrell, Masters winning golfer Patrick Reed, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Glasgow Rangers FC.

Tom Beahon, co-founder at Castore, said: “It’s fantastic to be launching our first own brand store in Glasgow. We already feel at home at the city thanks to the brilliant Rangers FC fans and it’s great to be able to offer our full range to meet both sporting and lifestyle needs. With the store due to open in early September, we’re looking forward to onboarding our new colleagues and bringing our mission of ‘Better Never Stops’ to the city.”