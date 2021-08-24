Lidl has unveiled plans to roll out a new traffic light labelling system in key categories for sustainability across its 105 Scottish stores this October.

As one of the UK’s first retailers to launch the trial, Lidl will apply "Eco-Score" labelling to over 50 of its own-label products including teas, coffees and hot chocolate as well as supporting this with wider communication in its stores.

Eco-Score uses open-source data to independently grade products on their sustainability credentials and assigns a colour code ranging from green A - low impact - to red E - high impact.

The Eco-Score project comes on the back of the retailer deploying a series of sustainability initiatives including the installation of Deposit Return Scheme facilities across its Scotland stores this year.

Lidl said the new labelling system "will give shoppers a better understanding of the environmental consequences".

To grade a product, Eco-Score independently assesses various factors including production methods, impact on biodiversity, packaging and carbon footprint.

Products also receive better scores where they are certified to third party schemes such as Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance and Lidl plans to use the scheme to promote its commitment to sourcing 100% of its key raw materials, such as tea, coffee and cocoa from certified sustainable sources.

Amali Bunter, head of responsible sourcing and ethical trade at Lidl, said: “Rolling out the Eco-Score trial in Scotland is a huge milestone for Lidl, one we’re extremely proud of.

“We know that shoppers want more support in understanding the environmental impact of the products they buy day-to-day and Eco-Score will do just that.

“The trial will help customers in our 105 Scottish stores road test the new traffic light system and ultimately make greener shopping choices in the process.”

Over the course of the trial, Lidl will take feedback from its customers on the new labelling system before deciding how to progress with the scheme. Lidl will also share the findings from the pilot to help shape an approach that works for customers and the industry in the long term.

Claire Taylor: Why dump wool when it can help us fight climate change?

Opinion: We should be singing from the rooftops about the huge potential Scottish wool offers to our nation's green recovery.

It is a carbon-storing, environmentally friendly natural resource for insulation, hard wearing carpets and toasty clothing, produced right here on our very own doorstep, but it has never been fully recognised for its green credentials.

