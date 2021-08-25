BUSINESS groups and industry bodies have said a plan to ban shops trading on New Year’s Day would heap more pressure on retailers, supply chains and town and city centre economies.
Thirteen organisations representing a broad cross-section of Scottish industry and commerce including retail, tourism, and commercial property have jointly written to Scottish ministers urging them to reject a legislative ban on shops trading on January 1.
The business leaders wrote: “Retail has been at the epicentre of the economic storm wrought by Covid."
They added: "The Covid pandemic has been the most challenging period for Scottish industry in decades.
"As the country seeks to rebuild, rejecting a ban would send a strong and positive message that Scotland is open for business and help to promote Scotland as a visitor destination at New Year.”
Among those to sign the letter are Tracy Black, director, CBI Scotland, Robin Blacklock, interim director, Scottish Property Federation, Liz Cameron, chief executive, Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Marc Crothall, chief executive, The Scottish Tourism Alliance and David Lonsdale, director, Scottish Retail Consortium.
