By Ian McConnell
SCOTTISH transport entrepreneur Sir Brian Souter’s family investment vehicle has partnered with retail executive and investor Ben Barnett to complete a buyout of Celtic & Co, a wool-based sustainable clothing and homeware brand.
Celtic & Co, which Souter Investments noted specialises in ethically sourced fashion, was founded more than 30 years ago in Cornwall.
Souter Investments said: “Celtic & Co’s heritage and expertise is in crafting sheepskin to produce slippers, boots, and accessories. It has since expanded its offering to include a range of enduring contemporary pieces using the finest natural fibres.”
It declared that the buyout of Celtic & Co aimed to “capitalise on the company’s well-established, successful and scalable ecommerce platform and growing international customer base whilst also accelerating investment into product volumes, new product development, and third-party retailer relationships”.
Celtic & Co’s founders, Nick and Kath Whitworth, will continue to be involved with the business, Souter Investments noted.
