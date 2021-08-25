Frasers Group is to take 17,500 sq ft of space, with trading space of 11,000 sq ft, across two floors, introducing luxury retailer Flannels to The Centre, Livingston in the autumn.

Frasers said Flannels will bring a "vibrant collection of men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing, footwear, and accessories from some of the world’s most coveted brands in fashion".

It said Flannels, which has over 40 stores across the UK, will add to the existing mix of retailers in the mall, which has over 150 shops and places to eat.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We are delighted to welcome the multi-brand luxury retailer, Flannels to The Centre, Livingston this Autumn.

“The opening of their new store, which we are very excited about it, is a fantastic addition to our extensive portfolio of retailers and will allow us to enhance our offering even more for our customers to ensure there’s something for everyone who visits the centre.”

James France, head of global leasehold property at Frasers Group said: “This new site in Livingston, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bricks-and-mortar and investing significantly into key retail destinations.

"Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers with the opening of new, vibrant and elevated stores across the UK.”

Scottish economy grows

Scotland's economy grew by 0.9 per cent in June in a fifth consecutive monthly rise, but still remains smaller than before the Covid pandemic struck.

New Scottish Government experimental statistics said onshore GDP remained 2.1% below where it was in February 2020, the last month before lockdown. However, there have been recent surges in some sectors, including tourism and hospitality.

Alison McRae: Innovation is essential with COP26 upon us

Opinion: Everyone is talking about COP26. It is, however, probably fair to say that many do not really understand what it actually is or indeed the extent of its significance.

Earlier this summer, Arnold Schwarzenegger hosted one of his Stammtisch conversations with COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma about exactly this.

