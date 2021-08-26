FRASERS Group has said a move to take space over two floors in a Scottish shopping centre shows its commitment to bricks-and-mortar retailing.
The firm is to take 17,500 sq ft of space, with trading space of 11,000 sq ft, across two floors in The Centre, Livingston.
Frasers said it is to introduce Flannels to the outlet, adding it will bring a "vibrant collection of men’s, women’s and junior luxury designer clothing, footwear, and accessories from some of the world’s most coveted brands in fashion".
It said Flannels, which has over 40 stores across the UK, will add to the existing mix of retailers in the West Lothian mall, which has over 150 shops and places to eat.
James France, head of global leasehold property at Frasers Group, said: “This new site in Livingston demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bricks-and-mortar and investing significantly into key retail destinations.
"Frasers Group is dedicated to bringing an unrivalled shopping experience to customers with the opening of new, vibrant and elevated stores across the UK.”
Patrick Robbertze, director at The Centre, said that the new store will be open in a matter of weeks, adding: "We are delighted to welcome the multi-brand luxury retailer, Flannels to The Centre, Livingston this autumn."
