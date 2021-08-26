FARMING

By Neale McQuistin

NFU Scotland has welcomed the announcement that the pioneering work undertaken by Scotland’s farmer-led climate change groups will drive the nation’s future agricultural policy.

The five farmer-led climate change groups (FLGs) established by the Scottish Government published their recommendations for suckler beef, dairy, pigs, arable, hill farming, uplands and crofting in March. They each set out a clear industry-backed roadmap on how Scottish agriculture could deliver sustainable, profitable, agricultural production that contributes to the nation’s ambitious food and drink sector targets and meet the growing challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

In keeping with its 100 days in Government commitment, the Scottish Government has confirmed the creation of the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board to drive forward the FLG recommendations. NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy has agreed to co-chair that board alongside Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, Mairi Gougeon.

The board will deliver an agreement on a national test programme in time for the COP26 climate change event in Glasgow in November with the scheme in place by spring 2022. Building on the work of the suckler beef climate group, livestock and specifically beef farmers will be in the vanguard of the programme and will be invited to participate first.

Mr Kennedy said: “We have been clear and consistent in our message to Government that the time for talking is over and the time for delivery on a new agricultural policy for Scotland is now. The reason I have agreed to co-chair this group is to ensure that delivery happens.

“A future agricultural policy that delivers for Scotland is the biggest priority of this union. I am committed to making this process work, but I won’t hesitate to walk if I believe our ambitions are being stifled or if the drive to put in place what our fantastic farming industry needs starts to fail.”

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson Ltd sold 1,229 prime lambs and cast sheep at Newton Stewart yesterday.

The 1,008 prime lambs continued to be a strong trade averaging 242p/kg. Top price of £136 was achieved for a pen of ten heavyweight Texels. Beltex led the way per kilo at 288p.

Cast sheep were still good to sell albeit at less money on the week. Top price of £137 was achieved for Texel tups with Mule ewes to £97 and Blackfaces to £80. C&D Auctions sold 67 cattle in Dumfries.

Prime cattle were an improved trade this week and sold to 270p/kg for a Limousin cross heifer, while dairy type OTMs sold to 206p and £1,193 to average 118p/kg. Beef types peaked at 206p and £1,469 to average 158p.