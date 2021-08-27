STUDIO MB, the Scottish brand and cultural destination business behind visitor centres across the world, has been appointed by Gordon & MacPhail to design its new distillery tourist facility in the Cairngorms National Park.

The Edinburgh-based firm is to set out the visitor experience at The Cairn whisky distillery, currently under construction and scheduled to open its doors to the public in summer 2022.

Studio MB is working with brand designers We Are Good, based in Glasgow, as well as NORR Architects and Morrison Construction who are respectively creating the brand identity and the new distillery.

Craig Mann, co-founding director at Studio MB, said: "This will be a story about time invested, an immersive journey that started over 125 years ago, but one that continues to look far into our futures.”

READ MORE: Scottish mall move 'demonstrates commitment to bricks-and-mortar'

Ian Chapman, marketing director at Gordon & MacPhail, said: "Our desire is to create an astonishing and truly memorable 'must-visit' visitor experience attracting guests from all over the world.

“Studio MB continues to play an integral role as we aim to deliver this intention. Drawing on their expertise in creating world-leading visitor experiences they have brought an entirely fresh perspective to the project, alongside creative flair, a visitor centric methodology and professional rigour.”

Over the course of the last 18 months, Studio MB has secured multiple new business wins despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions.

New projects include the new Discovering the Deep galleries for Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, exhibition design for the Spanish Gallery and for the Faith Museum in Bishop Auckland, interpretation of Exeter Cathedral, and most recently appointed by Edinburgh-based chocolatiers COCO to create a new chocolate visitor experience situated between the Forth Bridges in Port Edgar.

The firm creates brand destinations, museum exhibitions and heritage attractions throughout the UK and overseas including US, Middle East and India, described as "visitor experiences designed to inspire, involve and inform".

Studio MB’s award-winning projects include Triumph Motorcycles Factory Experience in Hinckley, the Al Salam Palace Museum in Kuwait, and Titanic in Belfast.