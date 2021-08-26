WeWork has launched a new pay-as-you-go offering to access workspace and meeting rooms in Edinburgh.

The global flexible space provider said WeWork on Demand has been launched as businesses around the world implement hybrid work strategies, adding that "flexibility, optionality and convenience have emerged as key pillars of the new workplace".

It said WeWork On Demand offers the flexibility to book workspace by the day and meeting rooms by the hour through its apps.

Since its initial launch in New York City a year ago and growth to now more than 200 locations across North America, the expansion takes WeWork On Demand to nearly 300 locations across 47 major cities globally, the company said.

Samit Chopra, president and chief operating officer, international, WeWork, said: “Now more than ever, flexibility is of utmost importance to both businesses and individuals as they navigate a new world of work.

“Leveraging our expansive portfolio of inspiring spaces in sought-after locations, WeWork On Demand fulfills the need for flexibility through accessible, convenient workspace in the era of hybrid work.

"With the expansion of pay-as-you-go access to spaces in major markets across the UK, Ireland, Singapore, and Australia, we’re providing more workers with the choice and tools to decide how, where, and when they want to work, right from their phones.”

WeWork On Demand is said to meet the growing interest in alternative workspaces “whether as a third space for employees to leverage in between their home and office or for fully remote teams to come together”.

UK shortages: More than a quarter of food firms hit by low stock levels

New figures have revealed that more than a quarter of food and hospitality firms have been hit by low stock levels in recent weeks across Britain.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said its recent business survey found that 27% of food and accommodation firms have reported lower than normal stock levels.

Scottish dental tech firm raises £1.52m ahead of 2022 US launch

A dental technology firm is poised to launch in the United States after raising a further £1.52 million and restructuring its board.

Edinburgh-based Calcivis was set up in 2012 and has since raised more than £15m in funding to develop and market a dental imaging system described as the “holy grail” of preventive dentistry.

If you have been forwarded this article and would like to sign up, or view our new range of newsletters, click below: