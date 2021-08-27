By Scott Wright

EDINBURGH International Conference Centre is poised to recommence “in person” business conventions for the first time since the pandemic took hold.

The events destination will welcome 450 delegates when it hosts the fifth annual conference of the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine from September 2 to 4. It will be the first time the EICC has opened its doors to delegates since the pandemic broke out, though it has operated as a vaccination centre and is a host venue for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this month.

Marshall Dallas, chief executive of the EICC, hailed the news a “milestone” for his team. He said: “It would be an understatement to say we’re pleased to get back to what we do best by welcoming this important healthcare conference for the BSLM. It’s a significant moment to be on the cusp of opening our doors to a major conference and, of course, as we return to events, the health and safety of all attendees and our team is our top priority.”

The BSLM conference is dedicated to lifestyle medicine, which aims to improve health and wellbeing, and tackle chronic lifestyle-related disease. Dr Rob Lawson, a retired GP and BSLM chairman and founder, said: “How clinicians and healthcare systems can support people to live healthier lives is one of the key challenges of our age – and this is the core focus of our conference.”

Alongside BSLM2021, EICC Live returns to the venue for the first time on the evening of Thursday September 2. It will see three lifestyle health professionals, Dr Nilesh Satgurunathan, Dr Dimple Devadas, and Dr Andrew Morrice, will discuss mental health and wellbeing issues which affect people’s lives inside and outside of the workplace. EICC Live has been running free public lectures since 2016, with speakers including adventure cyclist Mark Beaumont and pureLiFi founder Professor Harald Haas.