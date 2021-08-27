Don't miss out as Productivity Club Scotland goes online to bring their peer-to-peer learning clubs and seminars to businesses throughout the country free of charge

A NEW series of free to attend seminars hosted by Productivity Club Scotland – drawing on the insights of business leaders who have addressed a series of challenges in their own organisations – will help to address the challenge of business productivity.

Launched in 2019, Productivity Club Scotland is a partnership between the Scottish Council for Development and Industry and the Scottish Government.

With 1500 members, the free-to- attend online clubs take place every month and hosted across the Central Belt, North-East, Highland & Islands and south of Scotland.

Businesses with recent experience of addressing a leadership, digital or other business challenge are invited to talk to other club members, offering the chance to exchange ideas and ask questions in the friendly club atmosphere with other members, also business leaders.

Our recent research confirmed that it is this peer-to-peer learning opportunity and the chance to network that add the most value and that have helped businesses to make changes for the better.

Almost half of club participants surveyed reported having made improvements or changes to or within their business as a result of their learning from the club. Euan Cameron, founder and CEO of COHESION Medical who attended the clubs said: “The Productivity Club lived up to its name – it was very efficient and has been valuable to us. Time well spent.

“I have been inspired about how to improve things in my own organisation and have developed strong partnerships that have directly developed our business.”

Productivity Clubs are hosting a new series of events this autumn, bringing specially invited businesses to share their experiences and also network in areas that business have told us they most want help.

The webinars, online for now until face-to-face events can safely resume, are relaunching with a monthly themed events calendar. September is Digital Transformation, October Youth Employability, November Net Zero, December Management and Leadership, January Business Processes, February the Productivity Matters Conference 2022 and March Fair Work.

The Productivity Central Club webinar will take place on September 9 from 3-4.30pm. The theme is Digital Transformation, and we will hear speakers from Forsyth of Denny and SV24-7 Vending on how they improved their productivity through digital transformation.

The club will be delivered in collaboration with the Digital Development Loan and Digital Boost Grants programmes offering a unique opportunity to combine peer-to-peer learning and networking with the opportunity to find out about funding.

Productivity Club Scotland, Programme Manager Eleonora Vanello said: “For all SME’s interested in improving productivity, competitiveness and business performance Productivity Club is the go-to place. Productivity Club aims to give voice to its members and together shape a more productive Scotland.”



