By Kristy Dorsey

Scottish-based SHORE has secured a six-week trial with WH Smith travel stores across the UK following a dramatic rise in sales at popular tourist spots across the country.

The summer staycation sales boost saw more than 120 share-sized bags of SHORE chips – made from seaweed grown, harvested and processed in Wick – sold in a single day at a store on the island of Skye. “Many other” shops were said to struggle to keep the shelves full.

From today, all three flavours of SHORE’s impulse-buy chip bags will be available as part of the food-to-go meal deal on offer at 61 WH Smith travel sites in train stations and airports across the UK.

“Post-Covid consumers increasingly value healthier, sustainable produced food that tastes great,” said Keith Paterson, joint managing director of SHORE.

READ MORE: SHORE seaweed lands major retail listing

“We have really seen a bounce from holidaymakers taking the opportunity to try something new and coming back for more. WH Smith presents an exciting opportunity for us to reach thousands more commuters and holidaymakers, building on the unprecedented sales we have seen this summer already.”

Established in 2016, SHORE produces seaweed and nut protein clusters, pesto and tapenade as well as its range of seaweed chips. Its products have previously secured listings with Sainsbury’s and the Co-op, and are also available through Amazon and independent retailers.

“At SHORE our mission is to create an edible seaweed industry of scale in Scotland that is 100 per cent sustainable, good for the coastal environment and beneficial for our local rural communities,” Mr Paterson added.

“Our success is based on creating tasty plant-based seaweed snacks that appeal to the growing number of mainstream health-conscious consumers who are increasingly seeking sustainably-sourced foods.”