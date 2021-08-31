Edinburgh-based Glampitect is opening its first office in England following sustained demand from clients looking to set up glamping sites throughout the UK.

The new Birmingham base will initially employ five people with recruitment underway for two archtects, two sale representatives and a research and reporting consultant. It is anticipated that this team could more than double in size in the next year or so.

The move comes as the business celebrates its second anniversary, having been founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Calum MacLeod and his business partner Alisdair Young. The entrepreneurs began their glamping journey in the Highlands when they set up North Coast 500 Pods in Achmelvich, Sutherland, before establishing Glampitect in August 2019.

Mr MacLeod, the firm's chief executive, said having a presence in the West Midlands makes perfect sense for the business which continues to enjoy rapid growth since its formation.

“A bit like the glamping industry itself, we are growing at a remarkable rate and are currently involved in more than 400 projects throughout the UK,” he said.

“We are working with clients across the length and breadth of the country, and are doing everything from our head office in Edinburgh just now. The rapid growth wasn’t in our original strategic business plan but it soon became clear that there was genuine scope to expand and we’re now seeing that come to fruition."

The move into Birmingham comes in the wake of Glampitect setting up its first international office in Dubai in March this year, where Mr MacLeod is now based. The firm conducts research, feasibility, design, planning and marketing to assist businesses in setting up glamping sites, and also offers UK-manufactured glamping units.

“It became evident that we would benefit from having another base, preferably in England," Mr MacLeod added.

“My focus has been on finding a suitable location in central or southern England and Birmingham is the ideal place. Having people on the ground there will allow us to better serve more clients and is another exciting development for Glampitect."