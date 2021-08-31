MADEBRAVE, the Glasgow-based brand agency, has launched a new public relations division.

The company said the offshoot has been created in response to “significant” demand from clients for “PR integration” during the pandemic.

It will be led by highly experienced public relations specialist Claire Morrison, who joined the agency earlier this year and is the former general manager of Frank PR Scotland.

MadeBrave said the new division would tap into Ms Morrison’s experience of working with brands such as Paddy Power, Innis & Gunn, and Penny Skateboards.

Ms Morrison said: “I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in at MadeBrave and building a team of the industry’s best creative PR people. MadeBrave are already well-known for their rock-solid combination of world-class strategy and creative, so I’m excited to extend these to our new PR division, as both are so foundational to effective PR.”

She added: “As MadeBrave continues to grow, the demand for the agency to offer a creative PR function has risen rapidly too. Our new PR offering will complete the circle on our marketing services, bringing our clients an unrivalled opportunity to benefit from PR integration anchored in brand.”

MadeBrave founder Andrew Dobbie, who launched the company in 2012, said: “We are thrilled to now be in a position to offer our clients the opportunity to amplify their campaigns through the power of creative PR and earned media. Claire will work closely with our established teams to deliver unforgettable, news-making campaigns with real brand impact.”