GORDON Ramsay Restaurants Ltd will open its first Bread Street Kitchen concept outside of London in St Andrew Square in Edinburgh.

The property, which is owned by a Luxembourg-based regulated investment fund managed by Ocorian Fund Management S.à r.l. and advised by KanAm Grund Real Estate Asset Management (REAM), was occupied by The Refinery.

Bread Street Kitchen will occupy 3,728 sq ft on the ground floor and a further 3,357 sq ft on the first floor.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen currently operates from four locations across London, with this latest opening being the first outside of the capital.

The restaurant and bar offers "sophisticated, yet approachable all day dining, which is inspired by classic Gordon Ramsay dishes".

READ MORE: Gordon Ramsay said to be considering Edinburgh restaurant

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, said: “Bread Street Kitchen will be a superb new addition to the restaurant offer within Edinburgh city centre. The fact that Gordon Ramsay Restaurants has chosen Scotland, and specifically St Andrews Square, to open its first restaurant outside of London is testament to the strength of both this city and more specifically this location.”

Andy Wenlock, chief executive Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, said: “We have taken our time to look for the perfect location for our first Bread Street Kitchen & Bar outside of London and we are delighted with the site we have chosen in Edinburgh.

"Such a vibrant city with a cool food scene, it really feels like the perfect match for Bread Street Kitchen & Bar. All the team are looking forward to bringing this popular all day dining concept to our new neighbourhood guests later this year.”

Savills advised the landlord whilst Graeme Wait advised Gordon Ramsay Restaurants.