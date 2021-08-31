Celestia UK has announced the appointment of Malachy Devlin as its new chief executive.

Mr Devlin joins the Edinburgh and Oxford based satellite communications company to “build the business and its reputation as the premier provider of high throughput multi-beam scanning antenna systems”.

The firm said it is also seeking to expand its teams north and south of the Border.

He brings over 25 years senior level technical and leadership experience to the position, having held roles in international technology companies in market sectors ranging from satellite, 5G, aerospace and defence, to software defined radio and IoT. As co-founder of several investor backed high-growth companies, he is a proven technology leader with particular success in bringing innovative products to market.

He joins Celestia UK from the Scotland 5G Centre, where he was operations director and oversaw the successful creation and development of the organisation charged with embracing the global potential of 5G connectivity.

Previously, roles included chief operating officer of AAC Clyde Space, a market-leader in New Space solutions and services for government, commercial and educational organisations, and senior VP & chief technical officer of Nallatech (now part Molex LLC), a market leader in FPGA accelerators.

After gaining a BEng in Electronic and Microprocessor Engineering at Strathclyde University, he went on to complete a PhD in Signal Processing. He holds a MSc in Corporate Leadership from Edinburgh Napier University. A chartered engineer, Mr Devlin is a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and a Senior Member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

José Alonso, president of Celestia Technologies Group, said: "Malachy brings a unique mix of skills to the business - technical, operational and entrepreneurial - which not only means we can capitalise on growth opportunities and develop customer-centric solutions, but also do it more quickly.

"In the fast-paced technical world that we inhabit, these capabilities, alongside Malachy's experience from several high-growth companies, will be all-important in helping us get and stay ahead," he said.

Mr Devlin said: "I am excited to be joining Celestia UK at this time and to have the opportunity to lead the company through its next growth phase.

"The technical solutions for increased global connectivity being developed by Celestia UK are highly innovative and game-changing for satellite communications. As CEO working with an extremely capable team, I am relishing the challenge of bringing our transformative technology solutions to market.”

Celestia UK said it is also seeking people to join its growing teams at Heriot-Watt Research Park, Edinburgh, and Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire, in a number of technical roles. It added: “If you are looking for opportunities to accelerate your own development and be accelerated by the growth of an expanding company where you will be close to the action, come and talk to Celestia UK today.”

