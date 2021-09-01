CALLS have been made for door-to-door Covid testing in an East Dunbartonshire town - after it was reported that almost half the pupils of one schools are absent and self-isolating due to Covid.

It has been reported that a total of 405 pupils of the 850 at St Ninian's High School in Kirkintilloch did not attend classes on Tuesday.

East Dunbartonshire Council confirmed one school had a high absence rate and families had adopted a "cautious approach".

Scottish Greens MSP for the West of Scotland Ross Greer has called for door to door testing.

He said: “St Ninians pupils, staff and their families should be praised for taking this cautious approach in the face surging infections. By staying at home until their PCR test results are confirmed, they are protecting the wider community and particularly those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

“When there was an outbreak in the southside of Glasgow earlier in the year we saw public health teams go door-to-door to offer testing, which identified and contained the outbreak. A similar approach should now be taken in Kirkintilloch and the surrounding villages, to provide much needed reassurance for the community.”

It cames as new figures showed that Glasgow and Lanarkshire are the two worst Covid hotspots in Europe.

Ann Davie, East Dunbartonshire Council deputy chief executive for education, people and business, said: "With the incidence of COVID-19 increasing across communities in Scotland, we have a number of cases affecting our schools, with pupils self-isolating at home following a positive test or if they are identified contacts.

"We can confirm that at one school today there is a high absence rate. The vast majority of absences are from students who are isolating while they await PCR test results.

"Following some positive cases in the school this week, many families are adopting a cautious approach and booking PCR tests.

"Schools are working with parents and carers to minimise disruption to learning for those pupils who may require to self-isolate.

"All Scottish Government and public health guidance is being followed in schools across East Dunbartonshire.

"Robust and enhanced control measures continue to be in place in all schools - including appropriate cleaning and social distancing."