A Middle East firm which has a big North Sea business has indicated it may exit the industry amid the transition to a less carbon-intensive energy system.

The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, which is known as TAQA, announced yesterday that it has initiated a strategic review of its oil and gas operations.

The group said: “The review will assess strategic options for the oil and gas division and the optimal course for its future development, while taking into consideration the evolution of the global energy industry as it transitions towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.”

It added: “All options will be considered, including the sale of some or all the assets, or the retention and development of the assets within the TAQA Group.”

The company has been a significant player in the UK North Sea for some years.

The North Sea business run from Aberdeen operates eight platforms and has stakes in a range of fields, including the Brae area assets north east of Aberdeen. It also has interests in the Brent system pipeline and the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland.

In its 2020 annual report the group said its UK business TAQA Bratani had 870 employees. The European business produced an average 35,000 barrels oil equivalent daily. It includes operations in the Dutch North Sea.

The group said it will focus on significantly growing its utilities business both in the UAE and internationally. These include power generation and water desalination operations in the UAE.

A range of overseas firms have sold North Sea assets in recent years. Private equity investors have provided backing for firms that have been expanding in the area through acquisitions, such as NEO Energy.