There are only two weeks left until The Herald COP26: A Catalyst for Change virtual business breakfast, bringing together a variety of experts to explore how Scotland can ensure a sustainable future.
Held in association with international law firm CMS, participants will hear from policymakers, businesses and activists on the great work that is happening across the country to tackle the climate crisis, while also exploring those areas where improvements need to be made. Among the speakers are: Patrick Harvie MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Green Party; Karen Betts, chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association; and Lindsay McQuade, chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables.
The event, hosted by broadcast journalist Rachel McTavish, will also include a debate among our expert panel on how Scotland can turn November’s COP26 summit into a springboard for lasting change.
READ MORE: COP26: Scottish political parties set to ‘change attitude’ to offshore oil
Alan Nelson, managing partner of the Glasgow office of CMS, said: “With a new era of government in Scotland and COP26 coming, we have the perfect springboard to move forward with bold initiatives on how we live our lives and in business so as to make Scotland a leading light in its response to the climate crisis.”
The free event will be held via online platform Hopin and will take place between 9-11am on Thursday, September 16. Delegates will have the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and engage with panel members through an interactive chat facility on the event platform.
Join the discussion by registering at http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/catalyst-for-change/.
For more information contact Linsey Hunter, events manager, by emailing linsey.hunter@newsquest.co.uk.
