A US helicopter company has hailed the acquisition of Scottish-based offshore aviation firm as "a great success".

The comments came after Babcock, the international aerospace, defence and security company, said it had completed the sale of its oil and gas aviation business to CHC Group for a cash consideration of £10 million.

The Scottish oil and gas business, which is part of Babcock's aviation sector, provides offshore crew transportation services in the UK, Denmark and Australia.

The Texas-based helicopter group said the move "reinforces CHC’s global position".

It said Babcock International’s operations in the UK, Australia, and Denmark will be held separately and operate independently from CHC, while CHC seeks approval from the relevant competition authorities in the UK and Australia.

David Balevic, CHC president and chief executive, said: “This acquisition is a great success, opening new and broader opportunities for CHC both in existing markets like Australia and the North Sea, and in new areas.

"It further cements CHC’s position as one of the world’s leading providers of helicopter transportation to oil and gas, search and rescue and renewables customers.”

The Babcock business is headquartered in Aberdeen and employs over 500 people, operating around 30 aircraft across its three locations.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, it had revenue of £154m, a loss before tax of £2m and underlying operating profit of £2m. As of March, it had gross assets of £256m, net assets excluding cash of £21m and net lease liabilities of £142m.

The sale is part of Babcock's targeted disposal programme, which aims to generate at least £400m. Proceeds from the Aberdeen transaction will be used to reduce net debt.

David Lockwood, Babcock chief executive, said: "This disposal is part of our plan to streamline and focus the group on our key markets."

He said divestment will enable it to "increase our focus as we return Babcock to strength".

He said:"The oil and gas aviation business has found a new home and we wish them all the best for the future."