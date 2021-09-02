By Ian McConnell

The family behind Scotland’s Strathmore Foods business has unveiled a premium range of ready meals, produced with venison reared at its Perthshire farm.

Findowie Farmhouse is the latest brand to join the portfolio of ready-meal specialist Strathmore Foods. This uses sustainably farmed Scottish venison as the key ingredient of a new four-pack range – in what is being hailed as a “first for the UK grocery market”. The new brand is named after Meikle Findowie, the farm near Dunkeld from which the venison is being sourced.

The farm is owned by Strathmore Foods’ founders, the Nisbet family, and is home to more than 200 Scottish deer and stags.

Strathmore Foods noted its Forfar-based team had “delved into the Nisbet family recipe book” to produce four, 380-gramme chilled venison ready meals for one: lasagne, chilli, cottage pie, and chausseur.

Following a “special on-sale period” at Aldi for Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight in September, the new Findowie Farmhouse range will be available to order on the brand website’s online shop for home delivery.

Strathmore Foods noted that, from early November, the range would be listed with another major retailer on an ongoing basis across its Scottish stores.

Julie Nisbet, managing director of Strathmore Foods and daughter of founder Colin Nisbet, said: “Our family are longstanding advocates and fans of Scottish venison, which is one of the tastiest, healthiest and most sustainable meats available in Scotland today.”