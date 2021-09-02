A former punk musician turned botanital sculptor has created a one-off installation to mark the launch of a limited edition whisky created by one of Scotland's most renowned master distillers.

Bill Lumsden, director of whisky creation at Glenmorangie, has produced a new iteration of the brand's 18-year-old single malt that has been translated into a floral sculpture by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto. With almost 100 blooms to reflect the whisky's floral notes, the Dancing Flowers of Glenmorangie sculpture will feature on the specially-desinged giftbox launching this month.

Mr Lumsden first laid down the spirit for the malt not long after joining Glenmorangie as distillery manager in 1994. He describes the new limited edition as the "Chanel No5" of malts.

"We are trying to make the 18-year-old a little more like the big brother of the original," he said. "We have slightly changed the profile, but fans of the original will still recognise what they are drinking."

Azuma Makoto created the artwork in his studio in Tokyo, then drifted petals confetti-like over the work as it was photographed and filmed. The images will feature in the social media campaign accompanying the the limited edition launch.

"When I first tasted Glenmorangie 18 Years Old, each sip of the whisky unfurled as if it were a flower in bloom," he said.

"I could taste so many blossems dancing on my tongue that I was inspired to reimagine the whisky in Dacing Flowers of Glenmorangie. I hope that through this limited edition design, my work brings as much joy as the delicious tastes which inspired it."

Born in Fukuoka Prefecture, the artist moved to Tokyo in 1997 to pursue his ambitions as a musician. Around that time he took a job as a trader in one of Japan's largest flower and produce markets, eventually leading to his career in flowers.

Mr Lumsden added: "Azuma Makoto's stunning work deliciously translates the sweet, floral lushness of Glenmorangie 18 Years Old. A mere glimpse of his limited edition design brings to mind the whisky's scents of geranium, tuberose and jasmine, and tastes of honeysuckle and sweet pea, fig and nuts."