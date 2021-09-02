Glasgow and Aberdeen universities are celebrating after securing improved positions in the latest global ranking.

The 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) world league table shows Aberdeen has moved up 20 places from 178th to 158th. Glasgow is ranked 86th - up from 92nd last year.

In a generally solid showing for Scottish institutions, Edinburgh retained 30th place. St Andrews and Dundee were also in the top 250.

The table is based on thirteen indicators of performance across areas including teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook. Institutions that published influential or "high-impact" research on Covid-19 have been particularly rewarded.

THE researchers said "consistent rises" achieved by universities such as Glasgow were impressive given relentless and mounting competition from rivals in Asia.

Phil Baty, THE Chief Knowledge Officer, said: “This year’s THE World University Rankings were based on detailed data submissions from over 2,000 of the world’s leading research-intensive universities from 111 countries and include an analysis of 108 million citations to 14.4 million research publications, as well as a survey of more than 22,000 scholars globally, among 13 comprehensive and balanced performance indicators. So Glasgow’s consistent rises, against rigorous global performance data and mounting competition, is particularly impressive and is testament to the strength-in-depth at the university."

He added: “We are seeing record levels of performance from mainland China, and some of the best positions ever for key East Asian nations, including South Korea, Japan and Singapore, so this really is an impressive result for Glasgow.”

Aberdeen University's rise in the 2022 THE world ranking was particularly strong.

China now has ten institutions in the top 200 and two in the top 20. The new ranking also shows universities in Saudi Arabia and Egypt are the most improved since 2018.

Glasgow's improved position relative to last year is largely due to a strong performance in research and teaching. It also enjoyed better results for citations and international outlook.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Glasgow University, said: “It is heartening to see the University of Glasgow once again improve its standing in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, despite ever increasing competition on the global stage.

“These results are testament to the quality of our teaching, research and international reputation and, of course, the people who deliver them. I’d like to offer my congratulations and thanks to all colleagues whose efforts over this most challenging year have ensured we have consolidated our position as one of the leading universities in the UK and the world.”

Rachel Sandison, Vice-Principal, External Relations, added: “I’m delighted that we have risen in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. When taken alongside other recent successes, including our improvement in the QS World Rankings and the accolade of being THE University of the Year, it further emphasises the growing reputation of the University of Glasgow within the sector.

“Whilst appreciating that league tables can only tell us so much, it is nevertheless heartening to see that the hard work and dedication of colleagues at the University is reflected in this way, and we should be proud of this success.”

Aberdeen University has been approached for comment.