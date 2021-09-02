The Lawn, which is due to open soon at Marine North Berwick as part of the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection, has appointed award-winning manager Graeme Morton as food and beverage operations manager amid a hiring spree.

Mr Morton will oversee the operations for The Lawn restaurant and The Bass Rock bar, as well as all meeting and event spaces within the hotel.

The business is seeking to recruit across a wide range of roles.

Mr Morton, who won Restaurant Manager of the Year at the 2019 Scottish Hotel Awards, was previously at Doubletree by Hilton Queensferry Crossing as Operations Manager and has developed his skills at some of the country’s top hotels, including Number One at The Balmoral and Gleneagles, where he worked for two years as Dormy Clubhouse Bar and Grill’s Bar Supervisor.

In 2016 he was appointed as food and beverage manager for the pre-opening of The Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh where he was responsible for the running of the bar, restaurant, terrace, meeting room and all events. Two years later he joined The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa as Restaurant Manager of its Scottish brasserie, One Square, before being promoted to Venue Manager, taking responsibility for the bar and restaurant.

The Lawn and Bass Rock Bar at Marine North Berwick has been developed and will be operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké in London.

Ryan Jacovides, operations director at White Rabbit Projects, said: “We are thrilled to have Graeme join The Lawn team. His experience and creativity is second to none, so he’s a great fit for us. Graeme knows how to deliver five-star service and is already developing concepts we can use at The Lawn and Bass Rock Bar. We are looking forward to opening and making our mark on the East Lothian scene and Graeme’s appointment is a key part of that.”

The Lawn will offer an all-day, seasonal, à la carte menu, as well as a set lunch menu that will change daily with dishes. The Bass Rock bar will serve a range of small and large plates along with afternoon tea to complement an expertly created drinks menu; that consists of cocktails, international wines, award winning whiskies and local spirits, together with Scottish craft beers and ales.

The development of The Lawn restaurant has created 50 new jobs in the Lothians. It is currently recruiting for a range of roles ahead of is opening at the end of August: from management positions to chefs and hosts. The roles represent a “strong opportunity for up-and-coming hospitality professionals to join and contribute to a dynamic hospitality brand”.

Spa launched at Scottish hotel after £2m makeover

A new luxury spa in Ayrshire has been launched following a £2 million makeover.

Independent Ayrshire hotel group SimpsInns has announced the opening of the spa at The Gailes Hotel, following the move.

Japanese touch for new whisky creation

A former punk musician turned botanital sculptor has created a one-off installation to mark the launch of a limited edition whisky created by one of Scotland's most renowned master distillers.

Bill Lumsden, director of whisky creation at Glenmorangie, has produced a new iteration of the brand's 18-year-old single malt that has been translated into a floral sculpture by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

If you have been forwarded this article and would like to sign up, or view our new range of newsletters, click below:​