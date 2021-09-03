By Scott Wright

MURGITROYD, the Glasgow-based intellectual property firm, has strengthened its presence in Europe and the Far East with the acquisition of a business in Ireland.

The firm has acquired Dublin patent and trademark attorney specialist Hanna Moore + Curley, which specialises in intellectual property protection for life sciences, electronic and technology-led companies.

With HMC enjoying a strong presence in China, Murgitroyd said the deal would expand its reach in the Far East. And the Scottish firm noted that the acquisition brings to it specialist technical expertise and extends its presence in Europe, where it provides services through existing offices in Germany, Italy, France and Switzerland, as well as Ireland and the UK.

All 25 of the people employed by HMC have all join Murgitroyd, with the Irish offices of the two businesses set to consolidated. Murgitroyd, which has more than 320 staff across offices around the world, pledged to invest to further grow the Irish operation.

Gordon Stark, chief executive of Murgitroyd, said: “The addition of Hanna Moore + Curley advances Murgitroyd’s strategic ambition to grow the business in Europe, broaden support for our North American corporate clients and add a new dimension to our business development in Asia.

“HMC is a highly regarded and progressive IP business and the integration of our Dublin offices will enhance client services and future business development.”

Murgitroyd de-listed from the stock market in 2019, following its acquisition by London-based private equity firm Sovereign Capital Partners for £65 million.