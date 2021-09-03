CBI Scotland has written to the SNP calling on it to “make good” on its election promise to "put the economy first".
It said that Scottish business has endured “18 torrid months” under the Covid pandemic and that the new Programme for Government offers an opportunity to “turbo-charge Scotland’s post-pandemic recovery”, while also working to control case numbers.
CBI Scotland outlines practical actions in the three areas, of skills, investment in the green economy and boosting connectivity, where it says the Scottish Government “can turn ambitions for Scotland’s economy into immediate action”, in a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Tracy Black, CBI Scotland director, said the business body has highlighted “concrete policy recommendations that can be actioned now to turn lofty ambition into economic reality".
Ms Black said: “During the election campaign we had parties of all stripes telling business that economic recovery was their number one priority.
“With skills shortages biting, stock levels dropping and the cost of materials soaring, it’s vital that the SNP, and their Scottish Green partners, use the Programme for Government to make good on their promise to prioritise our economic recovery."
Ms Black also said: “Part of that mission is to build confidence in the recovery by sending a clear message that it’s safe to go back to work and encouraging individuals to get out and spend money."
CBI Scotland said skills funding should be more closely aligned to industry needs, that there should be reform of the planning and non-domestic rates systems to support investment in low-carbon infrastructure, and digital connectivity programmes should be accelerated.
