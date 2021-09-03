VERTICAL farming specialist Intelligent Growth Solutions has won the Company of the Year prize in the latest Scottish Engineering awards after achieving what the trade body described as ‘astonishing growth’.
Paul Sheerin, chief executive of Scottish Engineering, said Edinburgh-based IGS represented an inspiring story of excellence in innovation meeting with genuine societal need to deliver an environmentally sustainable agriculture system.
He added: “As a more than ninety percent export business, they are the latest in a long line that ensures that engineering in Scotland remains a byword for quality and innovation around the world.”
Alana Harrison of BAE Systems won the Young Engineer of the Year Award, which was made in partnership with The Incorporation of Hammermen of Glasgow. The award recognised Ms Harrison’s work on combat ship powertrain alignment modelling.
The awards were presented last night at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel. “With the coronavirus pandemic significantly disrupting the usual celebrations, the return to a physical awards dinner this year was most welcome,” said Scottish Engineering.
Scottish Engineering said the awards commemorated companies who had stood out in their performance, growth, innovation, and resilience, as well as young engineers who are at the cutting edge of projects which are crucial to their company’s growth, innovation and wider support to society.
RUA Medical Devices won the 2021 President’s Award while Gray Fabrication won the Engineering Excellence Award.
The Skills, Diversity and Inclusion Award went to Diodes Semiconductors.
Spirit AeroSystems (Europe) and BayWa r.e. won the Innovation and Sustainable Development awards respectively.
Carron Bathrooms triumphed in the Manufacturing Excellence category. The Business Transformation Award was presented to MacIntyre Chocolate Systems.
Lowland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association clinched the Business and Community Engagement Award.
Edward Massey of Volvo CE Haulers was runner up in the Young Engineer of the Year competition.
