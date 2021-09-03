DIAGEO has hailed the launch of its new eight-floor Johnnie Walker Princes Street visitor experience in Edinburgh as a “proud day”.
The culmination of over for years planning and preparation, the site is the centrepiece of Diageo’s £185 million pound investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland, which is claimed to be the "largest single investment programme of its kind seen in Scotch whisky tourism".
It will also bring over 150 new employees speaking 23 languages.
The building – formerly House of Fraser department store and before that Binns – will house an "experiential" retail space.
Mr Menezes said: “This is a proud day for everyone. Last year Johnnie Walker celebrated 200 years since founder John Walker opened the doors to his small grocery store and today represents the next chapter of the incredible story.
"Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a landmark investment in Scotch whisky and into Scotland and it sets a new standard for immersive visitor attractions."
The building includes roof terrace planters to provide herbs for garnishes and infusions for drinks, a sedum roof covering and bird boxes to encourage biodiversity.
The Green Tourism Gold Award venue opens to the public on Monday.
